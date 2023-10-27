Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 26, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Simon Bird, Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor, and Morgana Robinson.

TV show description:

A British coming-of-age comedy series, the Everyone Else Burns TV show was created by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor.

The story follows the Lewis family, a strictly religious family from Manchester, England. They are part of a puritanical Christian sect and believe the world will end within the decade.

The family’s patriarch, David Lewis (Bird), longs for the church to promote him. His long-suffering wife is Fiona (O’Flynn) and she hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash.

Son Aaron (Connor) is a model young believer and artist whose drawings depict the rest of the family burning in hell. Meanwhile, anxious 17-year-old daughter Rachel (James-Kelly) is about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

