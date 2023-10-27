Our Flag Means Death: Creator Wants to End Max Series with Season Three, Is Open to Spin-Off

Our Flag Means Death wraps its second season on Max today, but the man in charge is already planning season three. Max has not yet renewed the pirate comedy series, but series creator David Jenkins is hopeful for the show’s return.

Starring Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones, Our Flag Means Death follows the life of 18th-century pirate Stede Bonnet (Darby) and his romance with Blackbeard (Waititi).

If Max does renew the comedy series, Jenkins has made it clear that season three will be the last for the series. He said the following, per Variety:

“I love things in threes. That first act, second act, third act structure is so satisfying when it is done well, and you don’t overstay your welcome. I think this world of the show is a big world, and if the third season is successful, we could go on in a different way. But I think for the story of Stede and Ed, that is a three-season story.”

Viewers could see more from the world created by Jenkins, though. He is open to spin-offs of the series and said the following, per AV Club:

“I feel like Stede and Blackbeard’s story is a three-season story, but the world of the show could go beyond that. It’s a really rich world with so many stories to tell and really good performers to tell it. I do want to see how Ed and Stede become a mature couple in the next season. They’re a couple who is like in their late twenties right now as opposed to being teens at the end of season one. It’s such a rich ensemble. How do you not want to see more of Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Ewen Bremner, Nathan Foad, or Vico Ortiz? Any one of them could carry their own show. It’s fun to think about that and the storylines we can do with them, mixing and matching all our characters. Vico is incredible, for example, and I especially love watching them in an action sequence. This is a weird comparison, but there’s a Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver vibe they put out. I’m such a fan of what they do.”

