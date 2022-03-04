Network: HBO Max

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 3, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.

TV show description:

A period adventure-comedy series, the Our Flag Means Death TV show was created by David Jenkins.

The story is loosely based on the true adventures of an 18th-century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet (Darby). After trading in his seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge.

Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Waititi). Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

