Performers include: Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

A suspense drama series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the Ratched TV show was created by Evan Romansky and is based on the character of Nurse Ratched in the One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest novel by Ken Kesey.

The series tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched (Paulson). In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it. Mildred’s stylish exterior belies growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Other characters include Gwendolyn Briggs (Nixon), Nurse Betsy Bucket (Davis), Lenore Osgood (Stone), Dr. Richard Hanover (Briones), Edmund Tolleson (Wittrock), Huck Finnigan (Carver), Nurse Dolly (Englert), Louise (Plummer), Charles Wainwright (Stoll), Charlotte (Okonedo), and Governor George Wilburn (D’Onofrio).

