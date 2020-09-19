Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, the Ratched TV show is based on the character of Nurse Ratched from the One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest novel. It stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, and Vincent D’Onofrio. The series was created by Evan Romansky and tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched (Paulson). In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning. She begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it. Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Ratched has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Netflix will cancel or renew Ratched for season two. The streaming service ordered two seasons right out of the gate. It’s unclear if season two will be the end of the story. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ratched cancellation or renewal news.



