Ratched: Season Two Order Cancelled; Sarah Paulson Says Netflix Series Is Over

Ratched will not be returning for a second season after all. Netflix gave the origin series of Nurse Ratched an initial two-season order in September 2017. The eight-episode first season was released in September 2020, and there won’t be any other episodes.

Starring Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, and Sophie Okonedo, the psychological thriller series is set in 1947. The story follows the early days of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched (Paulson) at the hospital seen in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

The show was created by Evan Romansky, based on the Ken Kesey novel and the 1975 feature film.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

Inspired by the diabolical Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Ratched, from [Ryan] Murphy and Ian Brennan and executive produced by the film’s producer Michael Douglas, was set in mid-20th century Northern California. It centered around Mildred Ratched (Paulson), who lands a job at a psychiatric hospital as a nurse. The series followed the nurse’s first days navigating the mental healthcare system and her journey to head nurse in Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel.

When asked about the show’s future by a fan, Paulson revealed the series would not be returning.

Sarah Paulson confirmed that “Ratched” will not be returning for a second season. pic.twitter.com/ig88tgKwcM — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) February 4, 2024

