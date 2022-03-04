Our Flag Means Death: Season Two? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the Our Flag Means Death TV show stars Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones. The story is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet (Darby). After trading in his seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Waititi). Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.



As of March 4, 2022, Our Flag Means Death has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether HBO Max will cancel or renew Our Flag Means Death for season two. Since HBO Max isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Our Flag Means Death cancellation or renewal news.



