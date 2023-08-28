Our Flag Means Death: Season Two Photos Released for Pirate Comedy on Max

Our Flag Means Death is returning for its second season in October, and Max has released the first photos for the upcoming season. Season one debuted in March 2022, and the comedy series was renewed two months later.

Starring Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones, the Max period comedy series follows the life of 18th-century gentleman-turned-pirate Stede Bonnet (Darby).

Season one follows Bonnet as he meets notorious pirate captain Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard (Waititi), and develops a relationship with him. Season two will see the pair separated.

Minnie Driver and Ruibo Qian have also joined the series for season two. Driver will play Irish pirate Anne Bonny, and Quain will play the mysterious merchant Susan.

Executive producer Garrett Basch remained cagey about what is to come in Our Flag Means Death, per Vanity Fair:

“[Season two is] going to be unexpected and surprising, but also very pleasurable and satisfying for those who like the show.”

Executive producer Antoine Douaihy also spoke about the series:

“The viewers will see the scope of their world has expanded based on the fact we’re able to get to these amazing locations within a short travel time. You will notice a marked difference between the two seasons in terms of the scope and the scale.”

One series star, O’Neill shared the following:

“We’re almost operatic in our darkness at times, and then we swing back to the sweetness of the simplicity of the love of our two guys. It’s been challenging just to get the tone right. We’ve gone further this season than we did last season with those tones. So sometimes it’s quite interesting to remind yourself that you have to take your foot out of the tragedy—literally, your foot—and put it back into the comedy.”

Max will announce an October premiere date for Our Flag Means Death season two later. More photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the second season premiere of this pirate comedy series on Max this fall?