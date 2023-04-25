The Other Two: Season Three Trailer and Poster Released for HBO Max Comedy Series

Fans of The Other Two do not have long to wait for the return of the comedy series. New episodes arrive next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer and poster for season two.

Starring Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino, and Molly Shannon, the series follows a brother and sister dealing with their youngest sibling’s fame. Season three will find the pair dealing with their new fame.

HBO Max revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

From Emmy(R)-nominated former “Saturday Night Live” co-head writers Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider comes Season 3 of THE OTHER TWO. The all new season premieres THURSDAY, MAY 4 on HBO Max. After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, Chase Dreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk show host mother (Molly Shannon), who’s now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet – fully “successful” in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again??? The series stars Drew Tarver (Cary), Heléne Yorke (Brooke), Critics Choice Nominee Molly Shannon (Pat), Ken Marino (Streeter) and Case Walker (Chase); recurring cast includes Josh Segarra (Lance), Wanda Sykes (Shuli) and Brandon Scott Jones (Curtis).

The trailer and poster for The Other Two season three are below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Other Two next month?