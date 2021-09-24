The Other Two: Season Three Renewal for HBO Max TV Series

Cary and Brooke’s issues aren’t over. HBO Max has renewed The Other Two TV series for a third season. The show began on Comedy Central before moving to HBO Max for its second season. Season two’s finale was released by the streamer yesterday.

A comedy series, The Other Two stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino, and Molly Shannon, with Brandon Scott Jones, Gideon Glick, Josh Segarra, and Wanda Sykes recurring. Guest stars include Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang, and Ian Ziering. The comedy centers on 28-year-old struggling actor Cary Dubeck (Tarver) and his 30-year-old sister, Brooke Dubek (Yorke), a former dancer who is struggling with life, when their little brother Chase (Walker), aka “ChaseDreams,” skyrockets to fame, courtesy of the Internet. In season two, with their pop star brother officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of 14, Brooke and Cary must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being “the other two” yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.

Here’s the third season renewal announcement from HBO Max:

HBO Max Renews Comedy Series THE OTHER TWO For A Third Season

Washington Post hailed the series as "the funniest show on TV" while Entertainment Weekly called it a "searing showbiz satire with blithe brilliance." "Variety praised it for "setting the new standard for TV comedy right now" with its "sharpness" and "soulfulness." THE OTHER TWO has ranked among HBO Max's most popular series since the release of season two and has seen steady growth each week as new episodes have been released. Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max quote: "Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a sharp and poignant family story that is willing to show its characters' imperfections while making us laugh hysterically. It has been a true joy to welcome them and the cast to HBO Max, and I look forward to keeping them on hold with Brooke for the many conference calls to come next season." Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, Creators, Writers and Executive producers quote: "We are deeply sickened to see HBO Max throw their support behind a show with so many foot jokes, and absolutely thrilled that it's ours. To everyone who watched, texted, posted, told their friends to watch — thank you!!! It has been overwhelming in the best way to see our show resonate with so many people, and we are incredibly grateful to HBO Max for giving us the opportunity to spend another season with this amazing cast and crew." Season two credits: THE OTHER TWO is created, written and executive produced by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider; Executive produced by Lorne Michaels; Executive produced by Andrew Singer, co-executive produced by Hilary Marx, produced by Eddie Michaels, Toye Adegboro and Kaylani Esparza for Broadway Video; Executive produced by Tony Hernandez for Jax Media; Executive Produced by Ari Pearce and Samantha Schles for MTV Entertainment Studios; Executive In Charge Tara Power for MTV Entertainment Studios. Directors include Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Kim Nguyen, Mike Karnell and Charlie Gruet.

