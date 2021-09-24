Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Season Seven Renewal for TBS Talk Show

TBS has renewed the Full Frontal with Samantha Bee TV show for a seventh season but the series is on the move. The cable channel has announced the talk show and news satire series is moving to Thursday nights with its season debut in January 2022.

The Full Frontal with Samantha Bee show launched in February 2016 and has run 32-39 episodes a season. As of this week, 194 installments have aired.

Here’s the renewal announcement from TBS:

TBS Greenlights Seventh Season of Emmy-Award-Winning Late-Night Series “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

Talk Show Moves to Thursday Nights in January 2022

LOS ANGELES (September 23, 2021) – TBS announced today that it has renewed the Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” for a seventh season. Moving to Thursday nights beginning January 2022, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” remains a trailblazing force in late-night, continuing to use political satire to entertain, educate, and empower viewers while keeping the government in check. “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” continues to reach nearly 2.9 million viewers per episode and currently boasts more than 502 million YouTube views. Production on season seven will begin early next year.

Additionally, TBS has renewed its first-look deal with Bee’s production company, Swimsuit Competition, for the development of its own brand of entertaining, binge-worthy original content. Swimsuit Competition continues to focus on discovering new talent and giving support and exposure to their ideas.

“Shining a spotlight on important issues and people, Sam provides needed commentary and asks questions of authority and ourselves that need to be asked,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager TNT, TBS and truTV. “But most of all, Sam is just funny and makes me laugh out loud each week. I’m thrilled she will continue to call TBS home.”

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to TBS for a seventh season,” said Samantha Bee, host of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”. “Now we have enough seasons for you to binge one every day of the week. I warned you I was tenacious.”

One of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, Samantha Bee leads the charge by not only shining a light on issues of political and cultural significance through the show’s reporting, but also by implementing meaningful change through charitable initiatives during times of crisis. “Full Frontal” launched the #MailedIt campaign in support of the United States Postal Service and it also received attention for pioneering paid family leave by offering staffers the most extensive policy in the entertainment industry. The Emmy-winning show has continued to receive recognition, most recently winning the Writers Guild Award in February.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” brings a unique perspective on stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the “boyfriend loophole,” and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” also travels the world to cover international stories, with segments from Rwanda, Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq. In its first six seasons, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” has garnered an Outstanding Writing Emmy for its “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” special honoring a free press, as well as twenty-two Emmy nominations, six Television Critics Association Award nominations, five WGA nominations, two PGA nominations, four DGA nominations, three Critics’ Choice Award nominations, and one nomination for the Environmental Media Association Awards. The series is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Kristen Bartlett and Mike Drucker.

