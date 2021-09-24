Menu

Claws on TNT: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four?

by Telly Vulture

Claws TV show on TNT: canceled or season 4? (release date); Vulture Watch

(TNT)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Claws TV show on TNTIs this the end for Desna and crew? Has the Claws TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on TNT? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Claws, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A dark TNT crime dramedy, Claws stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Harold Perrineau, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jason Antoon, Kevin Rankin, Jack Kesy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Suleka Mathew, and Dean Norris. The story centers on the diverse and dangerous staff of the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon, which launders money for the Dixie Mafia.

 

Season Three Ratings

The third season of Claws averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 815,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 38% and 37%, respectively. Learn how Claws stacks up against other TNT TV shows.
The third season was also simulcast on TBS and averaged a 0.13 demo rating with 431,000 viewers.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Claws has been renewed for a fourth and final season which will debut on December 26, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will TNT cancel or renew Claws for season three? The TNT ratings are down in the demo but it’s still doing well for a TNT series. TBS has also been airing episodes which makes the show even more profitable. I think it will certainly be renewed but I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Claws cancellation or renewal alerts.

10/1/19 update: TNT has renewed the Claws TV show for a fourth and final season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Claws TV show has been renewed for season four? Are you sorry that there won’t be a fifth season?




