Claws: Season Four; TNT Sets Premiere Date and Teases Final Season (Watch)

Claws is finally returning for its fourth and final season to TNT, and the cable channel has released a teaser and announced a December return date for the comedy-drama series.

Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Harold Perrineau, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jason Antoon, Kevin Rankin, Jack Kesy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Suleka Mathew, and Dean Norris star in the series which follows the staff at a nail salon that launders money for the Dixie Mafia.

TNT revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The highly-anticipated fourth and final season of TNT’s unapologetically bold series Claws will premiere on Sunday, December 26 at 9:00pm ET/PT, it was announced today at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Tour. The third season of Claws ranked as a top 10 cable drama in 2019. Additionally, an early sneak of the final season’s first episode will air on December 17th during TBS’ weekly talk show series, Friday Night Vibes, hosted by Tiffany Haddish with co-host Deon Cole. As longtime fans of Claws, Haddish and Cole will catch up with the cast as they take a trip down memory lane sharing their favorite moments from the first three seasons of Claws. Claws is a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon. The series follows Niecy Nash-Betts’ Desna Simms, who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect. It’s the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world. In addition to Nash-Betts, “Claws” stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, with Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris. Claws is executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, series creator Eliot Laurence and showrunners Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver. The series is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train in association with Warner Bros. Television.”

Check out the preview for Claws season four below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Claws on TNT? Are you sorry that the show is ending?