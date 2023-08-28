Nautilus: Disney+ Series Cancelled as Part of Cost-Cutting, UK Show to Be Shopped

Nautilus is not headed to Disney+ after all. Ordered two years ago by the streaming service, the live-action UK series has been cancelled due to cost-cutting measures announced in May by Disney.

Based on Jules Verne’s classic novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, the series tells the origin story of Captain Nemo and his famous submarine, The Nautilus. Shazad Latif, Georgia Flood, Thierry Frémont, Pacharo Mzembe, Arlo Green, Tyrone Ngatai, Ling Cooper Tang, Andrew Shaw, Ashan Kumar, Céline Menville and Kayden Price star in the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the cancelled series:

In this retelling, Nemo (Latif) is an Indian Prince robbed of his birth right and family, a prisoner of the East India Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him. But once he sets sail with his ragtag crew on board the awe-inspiring Nautilus, he not only battles with his enemy, he also discovers a magical underwater world.

In addition to cost-cutting, the cancellation is also tied to the company’s recent strategy of focusing primarily on Disney-owned properties, like the Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

The 10-episode first season of Nautilus has already been filmed, and the show is now being shopped to other outlets.

The Spiderwick Chronicles, another already-filmed fantasy series, is also being shopped elsewhere.

What do you think? Do you want to see Nautilus find a new home? Would you like to see Captain Nemo’s story on the small screen?