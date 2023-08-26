Doogie Kamealoha, MD: Cancelled; No Season Three for Disney+ Drama Series

Lahela is going to have more time on her hands. Disney+ has cancelled the Doogie Kamealoha, MD series, so there won’t be a third season.

A coming-of-age medical drama series, the Doogie Kamealoha, MD TV show stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Milo Manheim. The story revolves around Lahela Kameāloha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a child prodigy who was nicknamed “Doogie” because of the 1990s Doogie Howser, MD series. She juggles her life as a teen with her early medical career.

Created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang, the series was ordered to series in the Fall 2020 amidst the pandemic and debuted a year later with ten episodes. It was renewed for a second season in February 2022, and those ten episodes were released in March of this year.

TVLine first reported the news but didn’t state a reason. The cancellation doesn’t come as a surprise, given that the streamer has been cutting any shows unrelated to the Marvel or Star Wars franchises. Disney+ has cancelled several shows in the past year, including Big Shot, Diary of a Future President, Just Beyond, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mysterious Benedict Society, National Treasure, Turner & Hooch, Willow, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Several of the Disney+ cancelled series were later removed from the service. It’s unknown if Doogie will also soon be disappearing into the vault.

What do you think? Have you watched the Doogie Kamealoha, MD series on Disney+? Are you disappointed there won’t be a third season?

