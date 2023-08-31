Our Flag Means Death: Season Two of Max Comedy Series Gets Premiere Date (Watch)

Some first-look photos from season two of Our Flag Means Death were released earlier this week, and now, Max has announced the pirate comedy’s return date with the release of a trailer. Eight episodes have been produced for season two.

Starring Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones, the period comedy follows 18th-century gentleman-turned-pirate Stede Bonnet (Darby, above). David Jenkins created the series and serves as the showrunner. Jenkins executive produces, along with Waititi.

Max revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

The eight-episode second season of the Max Original comedy series OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH, from creator-showrunner David Jenkins, Emmy®-nominated executive producer and star Taika Waititi, and Emmy®-nominated executive producer Garrett Basch, debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 on Max. The season continues with two new episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on Thursday, October 26. OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH is based (very) loosely on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas…they found love. Now, they have to survive it.

The trailer for Our Flag Means Death season two is below.

