Family Law: The CW Picks Up Canadian Legal Drama Series

Family Law is headed to The CW. The network has picked up the legal drama series, which aired its first season in Canada last fall. Starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber, the series follows a recovering alcoholic lawyer (Staite) as she tries to rebuild her life while working at the firm of her estranged father (Garber). The cast also includes Zach Smadu and Genelle Williams.

The CW revealed more about the legal drama in a press release.

“The CW Network has acquired the one-hour Canadian drama series FAMILY LAW, distributed by Entertainment One (eOne) which stars Jewel Staite (Firefly) and Emmy(R) and Tony(R) nominated Victor Garber (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), it was announced today by Kevin Levy, Executive Vice President, Program Planning, Scheduling and Acquisitions. The premiere of FAMILY LAW will be announced at a later date. FAMILY LAW follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail Bianchi (Staite) struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is forced to work at her estranged father Harry’s (Garber) firm, Svensson and Associates, and practice in family law for the first time while forging new relationships with the half-brother Daniel (Zach Smadu, Cardinal) and half-sister Lucy (Genelle Williams, The Expanse) whom she’s never met. The result is a dysfunctional family law firm operating to help other families with their own dysfunctions. Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions for Corus Entertainment’s Global (Canada), FAMILY LAW is created, written and executive produced by award-winning author Susin Nielsen (Degrassi). The series is executive produced by SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall (Heartland) and Tom Cox (Fortunate Son), and Lark’s Erin Haskett (Motive) and Andy Mikita (Stargate SG-1) serve as executive producers. eOne holds international distribution rights to the series. The deal was brokered by eOne’s Dan Loewy, Executive Vice President, Sales, Americas and ANZ.”

A CW premiere date will be released in the future.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Family Law on The CW?