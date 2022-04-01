The Family Chantel, Seeking Sister Wife, Little People Big World: TLC Renews Five TV Series

TLC is setting up its line-up, renewing and releasing premiere dates for five of the cable channel’s existing series. The returning programs are The Family Chantel (season four), Seeking Sister Wife (season four), Little People, Big World (season 23), I Love A Mama’s Boy (season three), and Welcome to Plathville (season four).

TLC revealed more about what is coming next on these shows in a press release.

“Devoted TLC fans and audiences everywhere who love a guilty pleasure or crave a glimpse into a world that might look different from their own are being rewarded this Spring with more seasons and over 60 hours of some of the most successful and longest-running docusoaps on television. TLC’s diverse lineup of returning original docuseries include The Family Chantel, I Love A Mama’s Boy, Little People, Big World, Seeking Sister Wife and Welcome to Plathville. These shows are key pillars for TLC’s brand of family docudramas and are among the most popular programming on television.

TLC’s fan-favorite family shows continue to be appointment TV for women 25-54, with each of them ranking in the top three for their time period. Long-running show Little People Big World, has over 1 billion hours of total viewing to date and continues to engage and entertain as much as they did when the show first aired. Additionally, each of these family shows average over a million viewers an episode, continuing to deliver a fresh take that leaves fans eager for more. Find additional information on each returning series below:

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD (Season 23) – Premieres on Tuesday, May 17 at 9PM ET/PT

The Roloffs face big changes and challenging times as a rift in the family causes an unexpected divide that sparks the beginning of a new and very different chapter. Amy and Matt continue to find friendship in unexpected ways as the two, along with Chris and Caryn, spend more time together and even share a trip to Arizona. Meanwhile, tensions arise from a heated farm negotiation between Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn. And, when the negotiations fall through, Zach and Tori decide to move and make their new home away from the farm while also expecting their third child. And in the midst of everything, Matt makes a decision that could change the farm – and the family – forever. There are 10 new episodes this season. Join the conversation using #LPBW. LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content and All3Media America, in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE (Season 4) – Premieres on Tuesday, May 17 at 10PM ET/PT

Kim and Barry raised their nine kids on an idyllic and secluded farm in southern Georgia, separated from social media and modern culture but life looks a whole lot different for the family now. Ethan, Olivia and Moriah are in Tampa, far from the family drama but making it on their own in a new city is not all fun and games. Micah is stretching his wings in Los Angeles and finding new friends and room to grow. Kim and Barry have five of their nine kids still living in their house but life is no longer as conservative as it once was. Kim is questioning their lifestyle and her choices overall and some unexpected alliances and friendships occur as a result. As the Plaths explore new cities, navigate their love lives, change and grow in ways none of them ever expected, what’s certain is the recent past never seemed so far behind. There are 12 new episodes in this season. Join the conversation using #WelcomeToPlathville. WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions for TLC.

THE FAMILY CHANTEL (Season 4) – Premieres on Monday, June 6th at 8PM ET/PT

Five years into marriage Chantel and Pedro have hit a rough patch. The only thing they can agree on is that they need to take serious steps to save their love. Nicole has made a clean break with Alejandro and is focusing on herself and her future. She’s even entered the Miss Dominican Republic pageant and is training hard until a surprise visit from Alejandro throws her off her game. Inspired by a success story she saw on social media, Winter is going through with bariatric weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico. With newfound confidence she’s also looking for new love post-Jah. River decides it’s time to leave the nest and turns to Pedro for support. Pedro’s relationship with his mother and sister is still strained, which isn’t helping the two families bury the hatchet after last season’s visit to the Dominican Republic. While Chantel and Pedro are struggling to save their marriage, will their families rally to support them or end up hammering the final nail in the coffin? There are 12 new episodes in this season. Join the conversation using #TheFamilyChantel. THE FAMILY CHANTEL is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, for TLC.

SEEKING SISTER WIFE (Season 4) – Premieres on Monday, June 6th at 10PM ET/PT

The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives. Returning couple, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are still waiting for Roberta to join them in Colorado while Sidian and Tosha Jones are long-distance dating potential Filipino sister wife Arielle. New comers, Steve and Brenda Foley have decided to begin their polygamist journey again and this time with a much younger potential sister wife. Nick, April and Jennifer Davis live a polygamous relationship with a twist; although the women consider themselves to both be Nick’s wives, April and Jennifer are legally married to each other, but have taken Nick’s last name to solidify their family unit. They hope to expand their family and are courting a potential third sister wife. Lastly, the Epps family, Marcus, Taryn and India are a plural family actively seeking another wife to join their group but they have to overcome some growing pains. There are 14 new episodes this season. Join the conversation on social media by using #SeekingSisterWife. SEEKING SISTER WIFE is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY (Season 3) – Premieres on Sunday, June 19th at 10PM ET/PT

Dating an extreme mama’s boy is the mother of all problems! When your boyfriend or husband is still spoiled, coddled and spoon-fed by his mom, it can lead to a serious romantic crisis. So what really happens when you find yourself in a love triangle with your boyfriend’s mother? This series follows different women as they compete for the affection of their significant others… with their significant mothers! Mother/son favorites Kelly and Matt and Laila and Shekeb return with a new set of smothering issues, as three new couples struggle with cringeworthy to catastrophic moments – including a forced paternity test – that erupt as these women vie to become the leading lady in their man’s life. But cutting the cord between a mama and her son is far more complicated than anyone imagined! There are 12 new episodes this season. Join the conversation on social media by using #ILoveAMamasBoy. I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY is produced for TLC by Magilla Entertainment.”