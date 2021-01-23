Sister Wives, Outdaughtered, Return to Amish: TLC Sets Returns of Four TV Series

Sister Wives, Outdaughtered, and more are returning soon to TLC. The cable network has set premiere dates for four of its series, which includes Return to Amish and Seeking Sister Wife. The shows will return in February and March with new seasons.

TLC revealed more about the new seasons of these four shows in a press release. Check that out below.

“Viewers can catch up with some of their favorite TLC families when four series premiere new episodes next month. February kicks off with the return of two beloved TLC families, first the Browns of SISTER WIVES, who are adjusting to their new life in Flagstaff living in separate homes, and later the Busbys of OUTDAUGHTERED, who are preparing for the quintuplets to start kindergarten. Then, the highly anticipated return of SEEKING SISTER WIFE promises drama, twists and divorces as two families return and three new couples begin their search for a sister wife. March brings a new season of RETURN TO AMISH, where painful pasts and hopeful futures collide for the group of Amish (and formerly Amish) as they navigate life on the outside. More information on each series below:

SISTER WIVES – Premieres on TLC on Sunday, February 14 at 10pm ET/PT

Last season, Kody Brown, his four wives – Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn – and their families relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona where they hoped to start an exciting new chapter of their lives. Little did they know that settling down in temporary homes before breaking ground on the land they purchased would be harder than they thought. This season, we see the Browns continuing to work through their new lifestyle of living apart from one another and the stressful decisions they must make about their future home. Like the rest of the world, COVID-19 puts an extra strain on the family and the Browns’ big gatherings and large parties that brought the family together are now a thing of the past. Join the conversation on social media by using #SisterWives. SISTER WIVES is produced for TLC by Puddle Monkey Productions in association with Figure 8 Films.

OUTDAUGHTERED – Premieres on TLC on Tuesday, February 23 at 8pm ET/PT

Viewers pick up with the Busby family and America’s first all-female quintuplets months after the family, and the country, went into quarantine. Now, the family is emerging with five-year-old Ava, Olivia, Parker, Hazel and Riley and their nine-year-old big sister Blayke to a new normal with plenty of new experiences in store, including a crash course in riding bikes, taking an RV trip to the wilderness and the quints starting kindergarten. There will also be celebrations galore, whether it’s a homemade, backyard haunted maze for Halloween or a socially distant visit with Santa. The Busbys always find ways to make things special for their girls, no matter the circumstances; however, an unknown and painful health issue that’s been haunting Super Mom Danielle for years has become unbearable, and her search for answers could lead her down a scary path. Join the conversation using #OutDaughtered. OUTDAUGHTERED is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content and All3Media America in association with The Boardwalk Entertainment Group.

SEEKING SISTER WIFE – Premieres on TLC on Sunday, February 28 at 9pm ET/PT

Explore the lives of five polygamist families, all in various stages of trying to add a sister wife to the nest. With two returning families and three brand new couples looking for love, Seeking Sister Wife returns, noisier than ever. From a 90 Day twist featuring a Brazilian bombshell and a divorce, to an explosive live-in battle of the hearts, all in the midst of a quarantine, this season is offering a wildly unfiltered and compelling look into these families’ ups and downs as they date in this arguably unconventional world. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #SeekingSisterWife. SEEKING SISTER WIFE is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content and All3Media America.

RETURN TO AMISH – Premieres on TLC on Monday, March 22 at 9pm ET/PT

RETURN TO AMISH tells the stories of the ex-Amish as they try to establish lives outside of the insular world in which they grew up. Jeremiah and his wife Carmella are back, with Jeremiah on the hunt for his biological family, but false leads and tragedy threaten to derail his search. Sabrina returns as well, and this time she’s juggling a fourth pregnancy and her relationship with the father, Jethro, and also celebrating a year of sobriety. Viewers will be introduced to Rosanna and Maureen as they leave their tight-knit Amish communities for the first time, traveling to join Jeremiah, Carmella and Sabrina to experience many “firsts” in the non-Amish world. Rosanna’s sheltered life hasn’t prepared her to deal with the stress of the English, or non-Amish, world, but she’s determined to soak up her new surroundings. Maureen is similarly excited to experience the English world, and a budding relationship has the potential to help her acclimate even faster. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #ReturnToAmish. RETURN TO AMISH is produced for TLC by Hot Snakes Media.”