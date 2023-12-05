Wild Cards: CW Sets Premiere Date for Jason Priestley Series, Paired with Family Law Season Three

Wild Cards has added a big name to its cast with the announcement of its premiere date. The series will arrive in January with season three of Family Law.

Jason Priestley is joining Giacomo Gianniotti and Vanessa Morgan in the series. The comedy-drama follows the unlikely duo of a cop and a con artist who use their skills to solve crimes.

The CW revealed more about the series and the return of Family Law in a press release.

“The CW Network today announced the new original series WILD CARDS starring Vanessa Morgan (“Riverdale”) and Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Reign”) will premiere on Wednesday, January 17 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the season three premiere of returning favorite drama FAMILY LAW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) starring Jewel Staite (“Firefly,” “The L.A. Complex”) and Victor Garber (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”). WILD CARDS is a crime-solving procedural with a comedic twist that follows the unlikely duo of a by-the-book, sardonic cop and a spirited, clever con woman. Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit, while Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) has been living a transient life elaborately scamming everyone she meets. But while arrested and being held at the station, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves – Ellis needs to get back to his detective post and Max needs to stay out of jail. The catch? They have to work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes and generally befriending everyone in sight, while driving Ellis absolutely nuts. The two will have to learn what it means to trust another person and maybe actually become partners. Acclaimed actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) joins the cast of WILD CARDS as George, Max’s father and a master con man. George taught his daughter everything she knows. She got his enthusiasm for fun, his charisma, and cool head. The fact that he is in prison doesn’t dampen his spirits – or his influence. Everyone loves George – even inmates and guards show their respect with fist-bumps and favors. Above all else, George’s number one priority is Max and he couldn’t be more proud of his little girl. Season three of FAMILY LAW follows Abby (Jewel Staite) and her dysfunctional family as they help other dysfunctional families – all while navigating their own personal dramas. Clear of her probation and divorce, Abby is riding high at Svensson & Svensson – but the hard work of reckoning with her past is just beginning. She moves on to AA’s Step Four – writing her moral inventory – and begins her nesting arrangement with Frank (Luke Camilleri). On her off weeks, she still lives with her mother Joanne (Lauren Holly), whose rekindled relationship with Harry (Victor Garber) is churning up all of Abby’s childhood trauma. Meanwhile, Harry revels in Abby and Daniel’s (Zach Smadu) cutthroat competition for top earner at the firm – until his reckless past comes back to haunt him. Daniel’s romance with Martina (Miranda Edwards) is cut short when her boyfriend Quinn (Thomas Cadrot) returns – and takes on a new layer of complexity when Quinn befriends Daniel. And Lucy (Genelle Williams), trying to find her feet after Maggie’s (Ali Liebert) betrayal, throws herself into a new relationship – one that she intends to make work no matter what.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Family Law? Do you plan to watch Wild Cards?