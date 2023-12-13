Crime Nation, Children Ruin Everything, Son of a Critch: CW Sets Midseason Premiere Dates

The CW has announced more of its midseason line up with new shows I Am and Crime Nation, joining Wild Cards, Family Law, and new seasons of Son of Critch and Children Ruin Everything.

The I Am docuseries will arrive at the end of December, with Crime Nation arriving in February. The CW previously announced the arrival of Wild Cards and season three of Family Law for January 17th.

The CW revealed more about their midseason programming in a press release.

“The CW Network (The CW), America’s fifth largest broadcast network, today announced midseason premiere dates for new series including the I AM documentary film collection and the true crime anthology series CRIME NATION, as well as returning favorites such as MASTERS OF ILLUSION, WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS and hit comedies SON OF A CRITCH and CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING. The I AM documentary film series kicks off with the world premiere of I AM BURT REYNOLDS on Saturday, December 30 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following the 2023 BARSTOOL SPORTS ARIZONA BOWL game between the Toledo Rockets and Wyoming Cowboys (4:00-8:00pm ET). The I AM films continue with I AM CHRIS FARLEY on Saturday, January 6 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and I AM PAUL WALKER on Saturday, January 13 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Sunday night is movie night on The CW in 2024 beginning with the hit romantic comedy THE WEDDING PLANNER starring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey on Sunday, January 7 (7:00-9:30pm ET/PT). The third season of the family comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING from the producer of “Schitt’s Creek” premieres on Thursday, January 11 (9:30-10:00pm ET/PT). New episodes of the long-running magic series MASTERS OF ILLUSION air on Friday, January 12 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT) followed by the hilarious WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (9:30-10:00pm ET/PT). 29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS hosted by Chelsea Handler honors the year’s best achievements in film and television live from Los Angeles on Sunday, January 14 (7:00-10:00pm ET/PT). A special presentation of I AM MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. honoring the life and legacy of the civil rights icon airs on Monday, January 15 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The previously announced new original series WILD CARDS starring Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti premieres on Wednesday, January 17 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the third season of returning favorite drama FAMILY LAW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber. The CW’s most-watched comedy of 2023 SON OF A CRITCH returns for a third season on Thursday, January 25 (8:00-8:30pm ET/PT). The new true crime anthology series CRIME NATION from former ABC News President James Goldston and featuring ripped-from-the-headlines cases premieres on Tuesday, February 20 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).” The following are The CW Network’s midseason premiere dates: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

4:00-8:00pm 2023 BARSTOOL SPORTS ARIZONA BOWL

8:00-10:00pm I AM BURT REYNOLDS SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

8:00-10:00pm I AM CHRIS FARLEY SUNDAY, JANUARY 7

7:00-9:30pm THE WEDDING PLANNER THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

8:00-8:30pm SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00pm TBA

9:00-9:30pm TBA

9:30-10:00pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Season 3 Premiere) FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

8:00-9:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode) SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

8:00-10:00pm I AM PAUL WALKER SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

7:00-10:00pm 29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS MONDAY, JANUARY 15

8:00-10:00pm I AM MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00pm WILD CARDS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm FAMILY LAW (Season 3 Premiere) THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

8:00-8:30pm SON OF A CRITCH (Season 3 Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm TBA

9:00-9:30pm TBA

9:30-10:00pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode) TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

8:00-10:00pm CRIME NATION (Series Premiere)

