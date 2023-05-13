61st Street: Season Two; The CW Picks Up Thriller Series Cancelled by AMC

61st Street fans will see season two of the canceled series. AMC canceled the drama after one season of a two-season order aired, and now The CW has picked up the series.

Starring Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Bentley Green, the series, set in Chicago, follows what happens after a young Black man with a promising future, gets caught up in a criminal investigation.

The CW revealed more about saving the series in a press release.

“The CW Network has partnered with AMC Studios to air the two-season television event 61ST STREET, it was announced today by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. Executive produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and starring two-time Emmy(R)-winner Courtney B. Vance (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Lovecraft Country”) and Emmy(R)-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us,” King Richard), 61ST STREET tells the dramatic story of a promising high school athlete who gets swept up in a corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. The first season of 61ST STREET will air on The CW in Fall 2023, with the second season making its television debut in 2024. “61ST STREET is a gripping, star-studded premium drama led by a powerhouse performance from Courtney B. Vance and featuring an incredibly talented ensemble cast and creatively brilliant team of producers,” commented Schwartz. “We are proud The CW is now the broadcast home of 61ST STREET and cannot wait to introduce this series to a whole new audience.” “There was a lot of love and hard work that went into making 61ST STREET,” said star Courtney B. Vance. “I’m thrilled that The CW has enthusiastically given all 16 episodes of 61ST STREET a network home. With The CW, I’m confident that we will engage a universe of viewers who will celebrate the series with us. My cast, crew and I can’t wait!” From BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks and Outlier Society, 61ST STREET is a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence. Vance leads an ensemble cast that includes Ellis, Mark O’Brien (“City on a Hill,” “Blue Bayou”), Holt McCallany (“Mindhunter,” “Lights Out”), Tosin Cole (“Doctor Who,” “Hollyoaks”), Andrene Ward-Hammond (“Your Honor,” “Manifest”) and Bentley Green (“Snowfall,” “Sweet Magnolias”). From AMC Studios, 61ST STREET is executive produced by Moffat (“The Night Of,” “Your Honor”), Shanks (“The Chi,” “Seven Seconds,” “Shots Fired”), Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Society (Creed III), Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, Just Mercy), Jeff Freilich (“Lodge 49,” “Dispatches from Elsewhere”) and Hilary Salmon (“MotherFatherSon,” “The Night Of,” “London Spy”).”

The premiere date for 61st Street season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this formerly canceled AMC series? Do you plan to watch season two on The CW?