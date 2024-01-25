Wild Cards: Season One Viewer Votes

A unlikely duo must learn to work together in the first season of the Wild Cards TV show on CBC (in Canada) and The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Wild Cards is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Wild Cards here.

A CW procedural comedy-drama series, the Wild Cards TV show stars Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti, Terry Chen, Jason Priestley, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy. In the story, Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit. Meanwhile, con woman Max Mitchell (Morgan) has been living a transient life, elaborately scamming everyone she meets. While she’s being held at the station after an arrest, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, so Ellis needs to return to his detective post, and Max needs to stay out of jail. The catch is that they must work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes, and generally befriending everyone in sight while driving Ellis nuts. These two unlikely allies must learn what it means to trust another person and maybe become partners.





