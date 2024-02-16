Wild Cards: Season Two? The CW in Talks for Renewal of Popular Procedural Series

Wild Cards is airing its first season on The CW, and the network is already looking at season two and beyond for the drama. The series has become a hit for the network, with 500,000 viewers in their overnight numbers and 7-day totals reaching a million.

Starring Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti, Terry Chen, Jason Priestley, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy, the series follows detective Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) and con woman Max Mitchell (Morgan) as they pair up to solve crimes.

The CW President of Entertainment, Brad Schwartz, recently spoke about the series with Deadline. He said the following:

“That’s a nice success for us. If we can do seven nights a week with a million viewers, that would be goal number one, then two million. We have not renewed it yet but that is a conversation that’s happening right now. It’s the type of show that could run for ten seasons, those shows don’t exist much anymore. It really could be something.”

Wild Cards airs on Wednesday nights on The CW.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you want to see it renewed?