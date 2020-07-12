Burden of Truth: Season Four? CW Series Star Talks About Possible Renewal

Burden of Truth just wrapped its third season on The CW earlier this week, and the ending left fans wondering if the series will return for a fourth season.

Peter Mooney, one of the stars of the series, spoke about Burden of Truth’s renewal chances in an interview with TV Line. He said the following about The CW series:

“Well, I can’t say too much, but I feel good about it. The only thing that we’re really dealing with — and everyone’s dealing with right now — is the realities of shooting with the current pandemic. So I’m really, really hopeful that we’ll be able to go back for a Season 4, because that story did wrap up and I thought they wrapped it up so beautifully at the end of Season 3, but what I’m really interested in now is what does the new story look like? What does it look like with them as a family? And how do they continue on practicing as lawyers and moving forward together [with] a brand new little one on the mix? Right now, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for some measure of a “return to normal” enough that we would be able to get back to filming. I think there’s more story there.”

He also teased that the man in charge, Bradley Simpson, is working on ideas for a fourth season if the series is renewed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Burden of Truth? Do you want a fourth season?