Burden of Truth: Season Four? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Trevor Kimball

Burden of Truth TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 4?

(© 2020 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.)

The Television Vulture is watching the Burden of Truth TV show on The CW. Can Joanna's relationship with Billy survive her newest case? Has the Burden of Truth TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Burden of Truth, season four.  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network in the United States, Burden of Truth stars Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Star Slade, Meegwun Fairbrother, Anwen O’Driscoll, Sera-Lys McArthur, Dayle McLeod, and Paul Braunstein. The series centers on attorney Joanna Hanley (Kreuk), who walked away from her partnership at a corporate law firm in order to figure out why a mysterious illness was afflicting high school girls in her home town of Millwood, Manitoba. In season three, Joanna and Billy Crawford (Mooney) are working together in their new boutique law firm. They discover that living and litigating together has its challenges. On a cathartic trip back to Millwood for a class reunion, an old friend, Kodie (McArthur), turns Joanna’s life upside down when her children are removed by Millwood Family Services. Kodie believes she is the victim of a conspiracy and pleads with Joanna to help solve the case and bring her children home.
 

Season Three Ratings

The third season of Burden of Truth averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 566,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 25% in the demo and up by 18% in viewership. Find out how Burden of Truth stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of May 22, 2020, Burden of Truth has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Burden of Truth for season four? I suspect that, as long as CBC in Canada renews the series, The CW will pick up the rights to air a fourth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Burden of Truth cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Burden of Truth TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if CBC or The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?



Evie
Reader
Evie

YES RENEW it is a GREAT show.

May 22, 2020 6:23 pm
