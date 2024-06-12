The Boys: Season Five Set to End Prime Video Series, Showrunner Teases Final Season and Possible Spin-Offs

The Boys returns tomorrow with its fourth season, and fans know the end is in sight. The creator of the Prime Video superhero series, Eric Kripke, has announced on social media that season five will end The Boys.

He said:

“#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

After his announcement, he spoke with Variety about ending the series and how the franchise may continue after The Boys ends. He revealed that season five will have eight episodes and start filming in mid-November. The series ending just wraps up the story of Butcher vs Homelander.

As far as spin-offs are concerned, there are already several. He teased that Gen V could continue after The Boys ends. He is working on a spin-off set in Mexico, and there are other things. He teased the following:

“There can be other stories and other corners of the universe. And hopefully, it’s vibrant and perverted enough to allow for those stories. So hopefully, “Gen V” continues, hopefully, a couple other things we have in development continue.”

Fans could also see some special guest stars appear on season five of The Boys. Kripke would like Jared Padalecki to appear, but he says it depends on “who makes sense” for the story.

The premiere date for season five of The Boys will be announced later, but if it follows previous seasons, it could land on Prime Video in June 2025.

What do you think? Are you surprised that The Boys will end with its fifth season? Are you hoping the franchise will continue and more spin-offs will be created?