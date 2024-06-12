Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: The Quiz with Balls, American’s Got Talent, Police 24/7, FBI: Most Wanted, The $100,000 Pyramid

The Quiz with Balls TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 ratings — New episodes:  Police 24/7, Hostage Rescue, Beat Shazam, The Quiz with Balls, and American’s Got Talent.  Specials: Celine’s Story: An NBC News Special With Hoda Kotb and AirReruns: FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, and The $100,000 Pyramid.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

