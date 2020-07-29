Tuesday TV Ratings: Tell Me a Story, America’s Got Talent, What Would You Do?, Prodigal Son, FBI

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 ratings — New episodes: World of Dance, America’s Got Talent, What Would You Do?, Tell Me a Story, and DC’s Stargirl. Specials: 20/20: Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro and 20/20: American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here?. Reruns: Prodigal Son, Hell’s Kitchen, NCIS, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

