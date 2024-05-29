Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 28, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jay Pharoah (host)

TV show description:

A trivia game show, The Quiz with Balls TV series features contestants trying to win a cash prize while also avoiding being pushed off the edge of a platform.

In each episode, two families compete for a big cash prize in a “battle of the balls.” While standing on a high platform over a glistening pool of water, they must work together as they face multiple-choice questions.

Each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it. If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the corresponding player. If the answer is incorrect, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly launches the family member into the pool below.

The more players each team loses, the more difficult the questions get. The longer they last, the more money the family banks until one “dry” family member plays the final round for the $100,000 grand prize.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Quiz with Balls TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on FOX?