Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 3, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Anthony Anderson (host) and Doris Bowman (co-host).

TV show description:

A musical guessing game show, the We Are Family TV series showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing solo and as part of duets with their hidden famous family member. The celebrities range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.

The game features a studio audience of 100 contestants playing through multiple clues and gameplay rounds. They can win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the We Are Family TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on FOX?