Network: FOX
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: January 3, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: Anthony Anderson (host) and Doris Bowman (co-host).
TV show description:
A musical guessing game show, the We Are Family TV series showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing solo and as part of duets with their hidden famous family member. The celebrities range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.
The game features a studio audience of 100 contestants playing through multiple clues and gameplay rounds. They can win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.
