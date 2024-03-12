Good Cop/Bad Cop: CW Partners with Roku Originals and Australia’s Stan for Procedural Comedy-Drama Series

Good Cop/Bad Cop is headed to CW. In partnership with Roku Originals and Australia’s Stan, the network has ordered the new comedy-drama for release in 2025. Filming is set to begin later this Spring.

Starring Leighton Meester, Luke Cook and Clancy Brown, the series follows the police force of a small town in the Pacific Northwest where a brother and sister detective team have to deal with taking orders from their father, who is the chief of police.

The CW revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The CW Network, Roku Originals and Stan have teamed up for the original scripted series GOOD COP/BAD COP starring Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”), Luke Cook (“Katy Keene,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and Clancy Brown (“Dexter: New Blood,” “Billions”). Production on the eight-part procedural dramedy created by John Quaintance (“Reboot,” “Will & Grace”) and produced by Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment and Jungle Entertainment is slated to begin later this spring in Queensland, Australia. The series is set to premiere on The CW in 2025 and will stream on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Stan in Australia. “It is really exciting to collaborate with Roku and Stan on this great new series starring Leighton Meester, who we are honored to welcome home to The CW, where she launched her career and made ‘Gossip Girl’ one of the network’s most iconic and successful dramas of all time,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. “Writer John Quaintance and executive producer Jeff Wachtel have created a fun and funny drama full of clever storytelling and irresistible characters that we are confident will resonate with audiences worldwide. With Jeff’s track record of launching shows like ‘Suits,’ ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ and ‘Psych,’ we are thrilled for him to bring his hitmaking magic to The CW.” GOOD COP/BAD COP is a one-hour procedural dramedy centered around Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), an odd couple sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force. They must contend with colorful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and with their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown) – who happens to be their father. “Backed by the all-star creative team of John Quaintance and Jeff Wachtel and featuring dynamic leads Leighton Meester, Luke Cook and Clancy Brown at the helm, GOOD COP/BAD COP is the type of series that will instantly draw viewers in,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “The Roku Channel’s industry-leading scale and reach enables us to bring great stories directly to U.S. households with an estimated 120 million people. We strive to bring our audiences bold and fresh original programming and can’t wait to introduce them to this amazing series.” Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said: “Stan continues to be the Australian partner of choice for the international market and we are delighted to collaborate with global content leaders The CW and Roku to deliver more world-class original content for our audience. GOOD COP/BAD COP is a highly anticipated addition to our Originals slate, and we look forward to working with Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack, with the team at Jungle and with Leighton Meester, Luke Cook and Clancy Brown in the sunny state of Queensland.”

The premiere date for Good Cop/Bad Cop will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?