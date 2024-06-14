My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Netflix Cancels Animated Series, No Season Three

My Dad the Bounty Hunter will not return for a third season. Netflix has canceled the animated series after two seasons and nineteen episodes, according to THR.

The Netflix series aired its second season on the streaming service in August 2023 after a February 2023 premiere for its first season. The voice cast included co-creators Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin, with Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, JeCobi Swain, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jamie Chung, Rob Riggle, and Maddie Taylor. The series follows two kids who stow away on their father’s latest business trip only to find out that their dad is an intergalactic bounty hunter.

Downing Jr. said the following about the cancellation of My Dad the Bounty Hunter, per What’s on Netflix:

“I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to work with such an incredible team of partners and artists. It’s so unreal watching your ideas come to life! Everyone who worked on the show fell in love with Terry, Tess, Lisa, Sean, and the entire cast of quirky, wild, and crazy characters. Who knows, maybe I’ll be able to revisit this world again someday. For now, these characters and stories will be living rent-free in my heart for the rest of my life.”

What do you think? Did you watch this animated series at home with your kids? Are you sad to hear it will not return for a third season?