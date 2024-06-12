After Midnight: Season Two Renewal Announced for CBS Late Night Series Starring Taylor Tomlinson

After Midnight is not leaving late-night anytime soon. CBS has renewed the series hosted by Taylor Tomlinson for a second season. The series arrived in January of this year.

CBS revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“CBS today announced its late-night series AFTER MIDNIGHT, hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, has been renewed for the 2024-2025 broadcast season. “Taylor is a gifted comedian who brings a unique voice, energy and plenty of rizz to late night (I learned rizz is a real word thanks to the show.) We’re excited for more of her daily smart takes about the dumbest things on the internet,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. Inspired by Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning series “@midnight,” with celebrated comedian Taylor Tomlinson at the helm and a panel of guests from the worlds of entertainment, comedy, music and beyond, AFTER MIDNIGHT is a late-night comedy series about what set the internet abuzz that day. AFTER MIDNIGHT, from CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny Or Die, is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell and Evelyn McGee Colbert of Spartina Industries; James Dixon of Dixon Talent; Jack Martin; Joe Farrell; Mike Farah; Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III of Funny Or Die; and Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business. Jo Firestone is co-executive producer and head writer while Alexx Wells also serves as co-executive producer. Sharon Everitt directs. AFTER MIDNIGHT airs on the CBS Television Network at 12:35 AM, ET/PT and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.”

