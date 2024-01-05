After Midnight: CBS Sets Premiere Date for New Late-Night Series

After Midnight has a premiere date. Inspired by Comedy Central series @Midnight, the new late-night series will arrive later this month.

Taylor Tomlinson hosts the new series focusing on what was buzzing on the Internet that day. The show’s guests will be announced later.

CBS revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“CBS today announced its new late-night series, AFTER MIDNIGHT, hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 12:37 AM, ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+*, following a new episode of THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT. AFTER MIDNIGHT, inspired by Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning series “@midnight,” is the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the internet. With celebrated comedian Taylor Tomlinson at the helm and a panel of guests from the worlds of entertainment, comedy, music and beyond, AFTER MIDNIGHT is a late-night comedy series about what set the internet abuzz that day with a game show feel. Upcoming guests will be announced at a later date. AFTER MIDNIGHT, from CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny Or Die, is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell and Evelyn McGee Colbert of Spartina Industries; James Dixon of Dixon Talent; Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III of Funny Or Die; and Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business. Jack Martin and Eric Pierce are co-showrunners and executive producers. Nadler co-created the Funny Or Die-produced “@midnight,” while Martin was the series’ showrunner through all four seasons. Jo Firestone is co-executive producer and head writer while Alexx Wells will also serve as co-executive producer. Sharon Everitt will direct.”

