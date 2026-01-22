The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season Four Premiere Date Set for Hulu Reality Series

Get ready to see more of those crazy Mormon Wives. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has a return date set. The 10-episode fourth season will arrive in March.

Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt star in the reality series, which follows the women behind the #MomTok hashtag.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ fourth season:

“The stakes for #MomTok are at an all-time high as their sisterhood faces the forces of their expanding fame. When Taylor is announced as The Bachelorette, and Jen and Whitney head to Dancing with the Stars, competition creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down. Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets – they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will #MomTok shatter forever?”

The series arrives on March 12th. The season four teaser is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu reality series? Do you plan to watch season four?