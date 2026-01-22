The Abandons, The Vince Staples Show: Netflix TV Series Cancelled

The Abandons are being abandoned. Netflix has canceled the western drama after one season. The Vince Staples Show has also been canceled.

Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lamar Johnson, Natalia del Riego, Lucas Till, Aisling Franciosi, Toby Hemingway, Michael Greyeyes, Ryan Hurst, Katelyn Wells, Clayton Cardenas, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Brían F. O’Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Patton Oswalt, Michael Ornstein, Jonathan Koensgen, Jack Doolan, Michiel Huisman, Haig Sutherland, and Sarah White star in the Kurt Sutter drama set in the Washington Territory during the 1850s.

Deadline revealed the following about the cancellation of The Abandons:

“The Abandons logged 19.8M views in its first 28 days on the service after the Western premiered Dec. 4. The series, starring Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, spent 2 weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for English series, ranking as No.4 in its first two weeks of release with 7.4M and 7.6M views, respectively. It quickly faded after that, dropping off the Top 10 and mustering 4.8M more views in the following 17 days. The big-budget series, which launched to mixed reviews, also underwent a behind the scenes shake-up, with creator Kurt Sutter leaving before end of production. Some cast members already have been booking new jobs. Headey is staying in the Netflix fold as a lead on Charlie Brooker’s four-part detective series for the streamer.”

As for The Vince Staples Show, the series aired two seasons on Netflix, and the series’ second season was “No. 1,446 on Netflix’s Second Half of 2025 viewership report with 1.7M views following its Nov. 6 release.”

What do you think? Did you watch these two Netflix shows? Were you hoping they were going to be renewed?