For All Mankind: Season Five Premiere Date, Photo and Teaser Released by Apple TV

For All Mankind has its return date set. Season five of the alternate history series will arrive in March, and a teaser has been released.

Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel Vansanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Pena star in the series, which shows an alternate history of the space race.

Apple TV shared the following about the upcoming season:

“Today, Apple TV revealed the premiere date for and a first look at season five of “For All Mankind,” the hit, critically acclaimed space drama series from creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. The 10-episode fifth season will make its global debut on Apple TV with one episode on Friday, March 27, followed by one new episode every Friday through May 29. Season five of “For All Mankind” picks up in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home. The ensemble cast returning for season five includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, alongside new series regulars Mireille Enos (“The Killing,” “Hanna”), Costa Ronin (“The Americans,” “Homeland”), Sean Kaufman (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Ruby Cruz (“Bottoms”) and Ines Asserson (“Royalteen”). “For All Mankind” is created by Emmy Award winner Moore and Emmy Award nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. “For All Mankind” is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.”

The teaser for season five is below.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this Apple TV series?