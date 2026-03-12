At Home with the Furys: Season Three Renewal Expected Ahead of Second Season Premiere on Netflix

At Home with the Furys will return for its second season, and it looks like a third season will happen. According to Deadline, the reality series is likely to be renewed for a third season. However, Netflix refused to confirm the news.

The series follows Tyson Fury, his wife Paris, and their seven children. The reality series’ second season coincides with the boxer’s next fight on April 11th. Netflix announced the series’ return in February with an Instagram post.

Check that out below.

The premiere date for season two of At Home with the Furys will be announced later.

