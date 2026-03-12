Marshals: Season Two; Early 2026-27 Renewal Announced for CBS’ Yellowstone Spin-Off Series

Kayce Dutton will continue adjusting to his new life in the 2026-27 TV season. CBS has already renewed the spin-off for a second season on the network. Just two installments of the show’s first season have aired so far.

An American neo-Western television series, the Marshals TV show was created by Spencer Hudnut, based on characters created by Taylor Sheridan & John Linson. This Yellowstone spin-off stars Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Logan Marshall-Green. In the story, with the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce’s teammates include Pete Calvin (Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Santos) and Miles Kittle (Means). Together, they must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families. For Kayce, this includes his son Tate (Merrill) and confidants Thomas Rainwater (Birmingham) and Mo (Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of Marshals currently averages a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.96 million viewers (includes Fast Affiliate data). It’s currently the highest-rated series on the network and across all of the broadcast networks.

Here are some insights into the first episode’s ratings from CBS:

MARSHALS Premiere Live+7 Multiplatform (Broadcast and Streaming) Highlights according to Nielsen: · #1 show of the week, averaging 20.6 million viewers. · Best original series premiere without a football lead-in since 2017 (CBS’ YOUNG SHELDON). · CBS led its premiere week (Feb. 23-March 1), delivering the top two most watched shows (#1 MARSHALS, #2 TRACKER) and the top three new series (#1 MARSHALS, #2 SHERIFF COUNTRY, #3 BOSTON BLUE). · MARSHALS premiere ranks as CBS’ most-streamed episode ever on Paramount+.

“Marshals delivered a breakout performance, capturing a massive audience across platforms and quickly establishing itself as one of TV’s most powerful new series,” said Amy Reisenbach, president, CBS Entertainment. “The overwhelming viewer response speaks to the strength of the Yellowstone world, the bold character driven storytelling from the creative team and the dynamic cast performances led by Luke Grimes.”

