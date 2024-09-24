Matlock: Kathy Bates Series Gives CBS Most-Watched Premiere in Over Five Years

It looks like CBS may have a hit on its hands. The new Matlock series scored big with viewers on Sunday, and the network received its biggest non-post-Super Bowl viewership in five years.

Starring Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis, the series follows Madeline “Matty” Matlock (Bates), a brilliant septuagenarian who succeeded in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm. Matty good-naturedly takes ribbing for having the same last name as the classic TV lawyer, but she’s ready to take on today’s cases with her own unique style.

According to the network, the early numbers show 7.73 million viewers tuned in via the live+SD time-adjusted Fast National Ratings (per Nielsen). It was CBS’s best non-post-Superbowl series premiere audience since April 2019’s debut of The Code. This site will have the complete final numbers as soon as they are released. The new Matlock series has also currently scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series’ next new episode airs on Thursday, October 17th.

What do you think? Did you watch the premiere of Matlock? Do you plan to continue watching the new CBS series?