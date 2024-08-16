Flip Side: New Syndicated Game Show Hosted by Jaleel White Gets Premiere Date

Flip Side has its arrival date set. The new game show will air on select CBS markets starting September 9. Episodes will also air on Game Show Network. The series was announced in January.

Hosted by Jaleel White (Family Matters), the game show will show how two sides will answer the same question.

CBS revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“FLIP SIDE, the all-new game show hosted by Jaleel White, will premiere on Monday, Sept. 9 in national syndication on stations across the country. The exciting, easy to play-along game show pits two teams of players against each other to test them on how they think two different groups of people feel about the same issue. The teams compete for a shot at $10,000 by guessing the top answers based on anonymous surveys. White, famously known for his role in the sitcom “Family Matters,” is an actor, writer and producer. With much game show experience, White hosted two seasons of “Total Blackout,” has been a recurring celebrity guest on “25 Words or Less” and “Pictionary,” and set a record for most points scored in the bonus round on “Celebrity Family Feud.” FLIP SIDE will air at 5:00 PM on WLNY in NY, 6:00 PM on KCAL in LA and 7:00 PM on WCIU in Chicago. Viewers can find out when and where it airs in their city by checking their local listings and can tune in to bonus airings on Game Show Network beginning Monday, Sept. 16.”

A preview of the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new game show on CBS this fall?