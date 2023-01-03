NCIS: Michael Weatherly Teases a Possible Tony & Ziva Reunion on CBS in 2023

NCIS fans may soon Tony and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) reunite on screen in 2023, per Deadline. Michael Weatherly teased the possibility of a reunion for the duo on his Twitter in response to a fan tweet. The actor looked back at his 2022, and one fan mentioned wanting to see the duo back on screen together.

Check out the tweets below.

Happy New Year! It’s time to look at time and enjoy the moment! pic.twitter.com/FOcnTbslyy — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 1, 2023

Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”! https://t.co/K2RQOqjL4E — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 1, 2023

Weatherly left NCIS on CBS in 2016, and he appeared on Bull. That series ended its run in 2022.

Starring Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, and Gary Cole, the series follows the special NCIS team. Episodes will return on Monday with a crossover event with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawaii.

What do you think? Do you want to see Tony and Ziva back on screen together?