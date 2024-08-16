Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21; Kali Rocha Returning to ABC Series After 17 Years

Get ready for a blast from the distant past. Grey’s Anatomy is bringing back Kali Rocha to the series. She last appeared as resident Sydney Heron in season four of the ABC medical drama. During her time, she appeared in a total of eight episodes.

Sydney first appeared in the series when Bailey had to go on maternity leave during season two. She had a far different approach to leading the interns. Her ‘heal with love’ outlook and chipper attitude divided fans during her time on Grey’s Anatomy.

Deadline stated the following about her character’s return:

“In what is likely a record-long gap for a character coming back to an ongoing series, Rocha is set to do three episodes in the upcoming 21st season of Grey’s Anatomy, setting up a Sydney-Bailey reunion and giving fans an update on how Sydney is doing almost two decades after we last saw her.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC with season 21 on September 26.

What do you think? Are you surprised to see the return of Sydney to Grey’s Anatomy?