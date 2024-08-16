You: Season Five; Penn Badgley Finishes Filming the Series Finale of the Netflix Thriller Series

That’s a wrap on You! Production has wrapped on the Netflix thriller. Penn Badgley revealed that filming had concluded on the fifth and final season of the series earlier this week. The streaming service ordered the final season in March 2023.

Starring Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin, the series is inspired by Caroline Kepnes’ novels and follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley) on his quest for “true love.”

Sera Gamble, the former showrunner of the Netflix series, said the following about the final season, per TUDUM:

“As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix. Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also spoke about ending the series:

“We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the You family as an executive producer. We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.”

The premiere date for the final season of You will be announced later.

