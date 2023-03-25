You: Season Five; Killer Netflix Series Renewed for Final Year

Joe Goldberg’s reign is coming to an end. Netflix has renewed the popular You TV series for a fifth and final season.

Executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will serve as co-showrunners, taking over from Sera Gamble. The fourth season of 10 episodes concluded earlier this month and has spent five weeks on the streamer’s Global Top 10 English TV list.

The You TV show is a psychological thriller series based on the You novels by Caroline Kepnes. The story begins in New York and follows a bookstore manager and serial killer named Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). He falls in love and develops an extreme obsession with Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), an aspiring writer.

In season four, Joe has fled to Europe to escape his “messy” past, adopt a new identity, and, once again, to pursue “true love.” Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. His future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites. The cast includes Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

Executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter shared, “We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the You family as an executive producer. We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.”

“You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season. We’re excited – and a bit terrified – to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending,” said Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada.

Season five is expected to debut sometime in 2024.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the You TV series on Netflix? Are you glad this show ends with season five, or would you have watched season six and beyond?

