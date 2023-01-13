Mo: Season Two; Netflix Series Renewed for Final Season

Netflix has decided to air more of Mo. The series has been renewed for a second and final season on the streaming service. Starring Mo Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba & Tobe Nwigwe, the series follows a man on his journey to asylum in the US. Season one arrived on August 24th.

Netflix revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Netflix today announced it has renewed Mo for a second season that will bring Mo Najjar’s journey for asylum to a conclusion. · From Co-Creator, Executive Producer and Star Mo Amer: “I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story.” · Mo debuted August 24, 2022 and was met with critical acclaim. The series has since won a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes and is being honored at the 2023 AFI Awards. Mo Amer has also been nominated for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series category. · Mo Amer will reprise his role as Mo. Teresa Ruiz (Maria), Farah Bseiso (Yusra) and Omar Elba (Sameer) will also reprise their roles as series regulars. · Ramy Youssef, who co-created the series with Amer returns as Executive Producer. · Season 1 Synopsis: Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee living one step away from obtaining asylum in the U.S. His family – including his resilient mother and hilariously unfiltered brother – flee to Houston, Texas. Mo deftly adapts to his new world, but it’s tough to get ahead when you’re tied up in red tape. The heartfelt comedy is created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer (The Vagabond, Black Adam) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy, Mr. Robot). Season 1 is executive produced by A24, Harris Danow (Dead to Me, Daisy Jones & The Six), Luvh Rakhe (Dave, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and series Director Solvan “Slick” Naim (It’s Bruno!, Snowfall).”

What do you think? Are you excited to see more on Mo on Netflix?