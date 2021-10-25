The Last Kingdom: Season Five; Feature Film to Follow Final Season of Netflix Series (Watch)

The fifth season won’t exactly be the end of The Last Kingdom TV series. The final season of the Netflix series will be followed by a feature film. Seven Kings Must Die will begin filming early next year in Budapest, per Deadline. While next year’s fifth season “fully concludes the series,” producer Nigel Marchant said, “there was always one more story that we wanted to tell.”

Alexander Dreymon will reprise his Uhtred of Bebbanburg role for the film and others from the show’s cast will also return. Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Joseph Millson, Mark Rowley, Toby Regbo, Millie Brady, James Northcote, Adrian Bouchet, Ewan Mitchell, Timothy Innes, Magnus Bruun, Jamie Blackley, Richard Dillane, Finn Elliott, Ruby Hartley, Nigel Lindsay, Dorian Lough, Stefanie Martini, Steffan Rhodri, and Eysteinn Sigurðarson star in the series, but it is not known how many will return for the film.

Dreymon said the following about the Netflix project:

“It’s been such a privilege to tell Uhtred’s story for five seasons. I’m so grateful to our fans. They have been immensely loyal to The Last Kingdom and thanks to their support, the team is getting together for another round.”

A premiere date for The Last Kingdom season five will be announced at a later time.

Here’s the movie announcement:

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of The Last Kingdom on Netflix?