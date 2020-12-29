History of Swear Words: Nicolas Cage Comedy Series Coming to Netflix

Nicolas Cage is taking viewers into the history of the expletives in the English language in a new series titled the History of Swear Words. Per Variety, the new comedy will consist of six 20-minute long episodes featuring Cage. He will talk to historians and conduct interviews to reveal the truth about the words being studied.

During the episodes, he will be joined by Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. to talk about the words and their stories.

History of Swear Words is not Cage’s first time appearing on the small screen. He is also set to play Joe Exotic in a new drama.

History of Swear Words will come to Netflix on January 5. Check out a preview for the new series below.

