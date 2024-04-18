Sweet Tooth: Season Three; Netflix Previews Final Episodes of Fantasy Drama Series

Sweet Tooth’s third and final season has a premiere date. The fantasy drama will return in June with eight episodes. The series was renewed for season three in May 2023.

Starring Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Naledi Murray, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Rosalind Chao, Amy Seimetz, Cara Gee, and Ayazhan Dalabayeva, the Netflix series is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire. It tells the story of what happens after most of the world’s human population is wiped out and new hybrid infants who are half animal and half human are born.

Netflix revealed more about the final season of Sweet Tooth in a press release.

“Having defeated General Abbot in the battle at Pubba’s Cabin, Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus’s mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans. As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska, where they meet a new ensemble of characters including Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva). With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.”

The trailer for season three of Sweet Tooth is below. Episodes arrive on June 6th.

